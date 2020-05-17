National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.37 million.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$20.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.37. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The stock has a market cap of $600.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

