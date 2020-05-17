National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) Insider Acquires A$731,547.50 in Stock

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) insider Ross McEwan purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$15.40 ($10.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$731,547.50 ($518,828.01).

Shares of NAB stock opened at A$15.52 ($11.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. National Australia Bank Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of A$13.20 ($9.36) and a fifty-two week high of A$30.00 ($21.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$23.22.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is 99.30%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

