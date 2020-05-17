Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena Sells 7,885 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 7,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $386,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $4,344,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 897 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $21,617.70.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.33. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 92.34% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Natera by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

