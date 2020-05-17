Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,647 shares of company stock worth $11,821,821. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.