Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 3,407 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

