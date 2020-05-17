Michael James Callahan Sells 14,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $907,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,121.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Michael James Callahan sold 30,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $1,468,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $777,960.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $698,940.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $622,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a PE ratio of -447.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $72.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 37.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

