Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $698.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $697.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total transaction of $636,173.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total value of $804,273.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,017.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,139. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

