Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $527,220.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $698.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.