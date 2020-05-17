Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $527,220.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $698.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

