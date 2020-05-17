Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

MXCYY stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $183.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

