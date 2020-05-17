Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNLO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.