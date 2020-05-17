MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.82.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $180.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.