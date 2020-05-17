Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Vuzix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.71. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 396.90% and a negative return on equity of 103.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 359,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 65,126 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.