Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 151.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Biocept in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Biocept alerts:

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.40 on Friday. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Biocept had a negative net margin of 455.14% and a negative return on equity of 218.69%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.