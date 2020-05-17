Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of Marriott International worth $153,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after buying an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after buying an additional 1,444,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after buying an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after buying an additional 547,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $79.76 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.81.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

