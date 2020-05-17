Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of -152.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.4%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.