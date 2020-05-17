Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after purchasing an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after acquiring an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,404,000 after acquiring an additional 293,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMP opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

