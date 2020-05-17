Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSGS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:MSGS opened at $155.88 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $148.49 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

