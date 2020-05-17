LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells $441,763.49 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monica L. Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $38,731,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 27.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 697,633 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $7,111,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPSN. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

