Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

