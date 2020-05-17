Line (NYSE:LN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LN stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Line has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). Line had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Line will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Line by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Line by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Line by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Line by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Line by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

