Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AA (LON:AA)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of AA from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AA from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AA from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get AA alerts:

LON:AA opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.67 million and a PE ratio of 2.12. AA has a twelve month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.05 ($1.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.18.

In other AA news, insider Simon Breakwell bought 295,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £88,603.80 ($116,553.28).

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.