Lewis Chew Sells 10,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DLB opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.