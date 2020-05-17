Land Securities Group’s (LSGOF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Land Securities Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

