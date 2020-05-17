Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Koninklijke KPN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

KKPNY opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

