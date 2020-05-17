Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

