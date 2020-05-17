Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,527.60 ($20.09).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,495 ($19.67) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,472.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,432.31. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069 ($14.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

