KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trane (NYSE:TT)

Trane (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane’s FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Trane alerts:

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen cut Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Trane stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.37. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $533,524,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.