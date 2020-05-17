KERING S A/ADR’s (PPRUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

