Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Kellogg worth $44,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

