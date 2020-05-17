K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €4.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.53).

K&S stock opened at €5.17 ($6.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. K&S has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a one year high of €18.40 ($21.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $979.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.66 and its 200 day moving average is €8.74.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

