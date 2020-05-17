K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

