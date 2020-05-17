JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 57

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 66 ($0.87) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:AAF opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Airtel Africa has a 1 year low of GBX 25.74 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.

In other news, insider Liisa Annika Poutiainen bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £7,790 ($10,247.30).

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

