JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.97) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 9,000 ($118.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Main First Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 8,800 ($115.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,168.89 ($107.46).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,671 ($114.06) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,643 ($74.23) and a one year high of GBX 9,414.36 ($123.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,778.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,499.60.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

