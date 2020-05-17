JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €56.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.86 ($70.77).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €64.20 ($74.65) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €57.50 and its 200 day moving average is €57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a twelve month high of €65.75 ($76.45).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

