JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €42.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

ETR:JST opened at €25.95 ($30.17) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €18.62 ($21.65) and a twelve month high of €39.60 ($46.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $386.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

