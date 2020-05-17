Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal (https://vocal.media) is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities, engineered by its in-house creative agency, Vocal for Brands (https://brands.vocal.media). Vocal’s community sites are managed by a dedicated team, whose primary focus is on creating healthy communities and identifying monetization opportunities for them. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerrick Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS JMDA opened at $3.23 on Friday. Jerrick Media has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jerrick Media will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

