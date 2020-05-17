Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Pentair worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

