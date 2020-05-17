Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

