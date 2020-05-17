Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Envista in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NVST opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.07 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 2,358.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 146,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

