Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

CZR opened at $10.03 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 84.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

