Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.91.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Chescapmanager LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,063,000 after purchasing an additional 381,663 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 213,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

