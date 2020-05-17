JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JAPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

JAPAY stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.39. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

