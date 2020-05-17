Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,368 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $117.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

