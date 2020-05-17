Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,038 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

