Intertape Polymer Group Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$384.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.11 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $654.42 million and a PE ratio of 15.84. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$19.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.21%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

