Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,235.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

