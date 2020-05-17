Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 397 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,360,000 after acquiring an additional 119,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $142,433,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,546 shares during the last quarter.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

