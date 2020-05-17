Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 58,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Xylem by 41.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 808,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

