Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.