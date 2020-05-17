Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,586,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 278,590 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 14,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,292,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

DIS stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

